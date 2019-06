PETALING JAYA: The enforcement division of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry will issue an immediate notice to the country’s 19 cement producing factories seeking clarification over reports of rising cement prices.

The notice is under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

In a statement today, Domestic Trade Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the notice is seeking clarification from the companies over the cause of rising cement prices as reported by various media agencies.

“This notice must be answered within seven days from the date of its issuance and failure to respond within such time shall invite lawful action under the same Act.” he said.

Saifuddin added that any decision by licensed cement producers to hike the price of cement should be referred first and approved by the ministry as stated in the “Special Requirements for Cement Wholesalers” clause under the Control of Supply Regulations 1974. It was not the absolute decision of the cement producing companies to do so further stating that the ministry had yet receive any official statement from cement producers on the matter.

“The ministry has so far not received any official inquiry from cement producer companies on this issue and has instructed them to do so immediately.” said Saifuddin.