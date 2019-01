KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry is looking into getting 9,000 fireproof suits for the Fire and Rescue Department through a new tender, from the initial plan of 6,000 units.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin said there was a need to get more fireproof suits in keeping with the times and increase inthe number of fire personnel as no tender for purchase of the suit was isued since 2015.

“A new tender was opened this month and in February, we expect to get 6,000 fireproof suits, but there’s a possibility I’ll increase the request because I believe we have to have ‘stand-by’ stock in case we need more in future,” she said when asked on the previous purchase of fireproof suits which were said to be “unsafe”.

She was met by reporters after launching the ‘Bernama Property Hot Seat Presented by Sunsuri’, an English talk-show programme by Bernama News Channel (BNC) which will be broadcast live every Thursday at 8.30 pm beginning Feb 21.

The 30-minute programme is produced by APS Management Services managing director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew Soon Thung, a real-estate entrepreneur who will co-host the programme with property lawyer Chris Tan Chur Pim.

When asked on the action to avoid being supplied with “unsafe” fireproof suits again, the minister said: “One of the criteria of the tender, I think I’ll get the supplier to do the demo ... to get into the fire first”.

She said the new tender would be more strict to ensure the suits were of the best quality and at reasonable price.

“In 2015 a tender was called for the supply of fireproof suits, but the supply was found not according to specification ... some quarters were not happy and lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) ... the case is under investigation,” she added.

Meanwhile, Zuraida refuted claims that foreigners were not allowed to purchase property at the Forest City, Johor.

“There is no such thing, to ban foreigners from buying assets there... they still go like the normal foreign buyers, only that we are concern the component on affordable homes is not there, and we’re waiting for the developer to present to us what are their thoughts, what are their ideas, of how to accommodate these affordable home quota in the forest city development.

“They actually have sort of come out with the plan, but I need to ask them to review again as we’re not really satisfied,“ she said. — Bernama