KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is looking forward to engaging with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), to discuss ways in which it can participate to realise the objectives of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) and achieve nationwide connectivity soonest possible.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said the ministry has worked together with TNB in its pilot project in Jasin, Malacca earlier this year and was pleased that the outcome had been very successful.

“I welcome remarks by TNB chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie that TNB is considering venturing into the high-speed broadband telecommunications business.

“I also take note that it will do so cautiously as the company is a public listed organisation and being a national electric utility provider, it must ensure that the security and reliability of its grid infrastructure are intact at all times,” he posted on Facebook, today.

On April 29, media reported that TNB was prepared to venture into the connectivity business that provides fibre optic infrastructure for high-speed broadband (HSBB), following the successful NFCP pilot project in Jasin.

Gobind noted that the ministry was also looking forward to working closely with TNB in enhancing efforts to provide quality connectivity to everyone in the country at reasonable prices, soonest possible.

He believed that TNB’s participation would be a game-changer to the NFCP as the pilot project in Jasin showed that the national electric utility corporation’s existing infrastructure could offer Malaysians open access network and bandwidth services through telecom players.

“It also indicates that efforts by the government to connect the country can be done in a faster and more cost-effective manner. It will also provide a much-needed boost to our fibre infrastructure as Malaysia gets ready for 5G implementation,” he added.

Gobind stressed that it was necessary to enable Malaysia to hasten its efforts to bridge the digital divide and encourage more Malaysians to participate in the digital economy.

“Eventually, we will be able to keep up with the world in embracing the challenges, opportunities and benefits anticipated from the boom of the 4th Industrial Revolution in the near future,” he said.

The TNB’s NFCP pilot project has enabled 1,100 homes located at Taman Merbau Perdana (including the police staff quarters), Taman Maju and Felda Kemendor in Jasin, Melaka to subscribe to any of the broadband service packages being offered by the existing eight retail service providers. — Bernama