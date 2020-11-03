Ministry meets Malindo Air management to discuss fate of retrenched workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources through the Labour Department has taken the initiative to hold discussions with the management of Malindo Air today following the retrenchment of the airline’s employees.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the meeting, which also involved the Industrial Relations Department and the Social Security Organisation (Socso), was held to discuss issues related to compliance with labour laws and measures to assist the affected employees.

He said in the meantime, Malindo Air workers who were laid off could seek Employment Allowance (EMP) assistance for up to six months under the Employment Insurance System (SIP) to ease their burden.

“Payment of allowances will be made between 80 percent to 30 percent of their last drawn salary, under the RM4,000 salary limit,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to P. Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan) who asked about the ministry’s assistance and plans to help Malindo Air staff whose service was immediately terminated following the airline’s retrenchment exercise. — Bernama