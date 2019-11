KUALA LUMPUR: The current 28-day maximum detention period for suspects arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) may be reduced by half once the act is amended later.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said this was one of the suggestions being considered by the ministry before it is finalised and tabled to the Cabinet for approval.

He pointed out that he had initially presented a report on the proposed amendments to the Cabinet three months ago, but was asked to iron out certain issues, including the detention period, before it can be tabled and passed in Parliament.

“So we brought it back to the ministry for further discussions, as we were told to study more in depth on certain clauses. One of them is on the current 28-day maximum detention period, which many have claimed to be too long.

“However, enforcement agencies like the police claim they need more time to review cases involving extremism, to ensure any decisions they make is the right one.

“Then there are suggestions that if this is the case, we should reduce the detention to 14 days maximum, and if there are any needs to extend to 28 days, the authorities can do so by seeking an extension from the court,” he told reporters in Parliament, here, today.

Muhyiddin said the ministry was also considering removing a clause under Sosma that allows for politically-motivated arrests as well as to detain those deemed to have caused an ‘economic sabotage’.

“Former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah and lawyer Matthias Chang were examples of such arrests. These are politically-motivated. We want to avoid a repeat of this, and there are suggestions that this particular clause be amended or removed altogether,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the ministry is currently seeking input and advice from all stakeholders, including the Bar Council, human rights groups and academicians, before re-tabling the proposed amendments for Cabinet approval.

He said it would also be too soon to table the amendment in this current parliamentary sitting, claiming a more realistic date would in the next session.

“The current sitting will end soon, and we are not done with the papers. We need to bring it to the Cabinet first too. I think it will be tabled in Parliament in the next session in March 2020,” he said.

Pakatan Harapan had in its election manifesto pledged to repeal Sosma, before deciding to only amend the act instead, with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also claiming on Tuesday that it would be amended as soon as possible.