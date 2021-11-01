Ministry mulls HPV vaccine for teenaged boys

KUALA LUMPUR: The human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine, a yearly vaccination programme specifically for girls aged 13 and 14 to prevent cervical cancer, will most likely be administered to teenage boys as well.

Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) said today in the Dewan Rakyat that presently there is no policy to give the HPV vaccines to boys aged 13 and 14 but the Health Ministry (MoH) will look into establishing a new policy for this to be implemented most likely by next year.

“However, for now, MoH’s policy remains on administering the HPV vaccines to teenaged girls,“ he said when replying to a question by Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh) who wished to know whether the ministry is also going to give the vaccine shots to teenage boys as she cited findings by the World Health Organisation (WHO) where there are many developed countries giving the HPV vaccines to teenage boys as they are also at risk of becoming carriers of the virus.

It is understood that HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection and while it is usually harmless, some types can lead to cancer or genital warts.

Nurul Izzah also pointed out that during the Covid-19 period, no HPV vaccines were administered last year and this year and asked what is the ministry’s plan to ensure that these girls will be given the vaccine in the near future.

Aaron Aro replied that teenage girls who have missed the vaccine shots for HPV since last year will be getting it by next year through the school health programmes like previously.

“However , MoH is still assessing the tenders for the supply of the HPV injections to procure the vaccines,“ he said.

According to Aaron Aro, the National Cancer Registry reported that cervical cancer continues to be among the top three cancers found among women worldwide.

“The HPV virus is the main attributing factor which accounts for 95% that can lead to cervical cancer,“ he said.