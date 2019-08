GEORGE TOWN: The Finance Ministry today ordered an investigation into the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), following reports that the latter had to dip into staffs EPF allocation in order to pay their salaries.

Reports on a portal yesterday quoted Bernama’s accounts and finance senior manager, Syarifah Zaini Syed Zain, alleging that the news agency was yet to receive government grants for July, from which it pays staffs salaries.

Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said that the investigation will centre on who should be held responsible for the dire financial situation that Bernama finds itself in now.

In dismissing Syarifah’s claims, Lim questioned why was the request for a grant made only on July 19 instead of earlier.

“The accusation by Bernama CEO Nurini Kassim that the government was strapped for cash to the extent of not being able issue its grants is baseless.

“The salaries of Bernama staffs are of utmost importance to the Finance Ministry. Allocations for emoluments are in place, and there should be no question of non-issuance of grants,” he said.

Lim also questioned if monies from the grant were diverted by Bernama towards for other payments.

“The federal government is not a bankrupt government like some, who are not even able to pay their staffs. These accusations tarnish the image of the Finance Ministry, and is aimed at deflecting attention from the mismanagement of finance by this agency.”