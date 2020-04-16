Ministry plays role to make people understand responsibilities in fighting Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry plays a role in giving the people an understanding of their responsibilities in cooperating with the government to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) to break the Covid-19 infection chain.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said in addition information was also provided to the public to maintain cleanliness and hygiene to control the spread of the disease.

“If the people follow the two-week (MCO) directive then we can stop the chain (Covid-19) and also end the MCO and return to living a normal life.

“But there are some among us who are not cooperating and this will make it difficult for many people,” he told Bernama after the presentation of food items to the ministry staff, here today.

He said to date, in terms of controlling the outbreak Malaysia was among the best compared to other countries.

Zahidi also advised the ministry’s front-line personnel including from Bernama and Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) to maintain their health and hygiene while carrying out fieldwork.

“My advice to the ministry’s front-liners is to always to take care of yourselves healthwise, your families and neighbours by maintaining safe distances, wearing face masks, washing hands frequently and using liquid hand sanitisers,” he added.

He said 26 ministry staff, categorised as low-income group (B40) received contributions of food items such as rice and cooking oil to ease their burden especially in the third phase of the MCO. - Bernama