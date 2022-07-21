Ministry’s social media platforms to be used to spread word about Zalina’s disappearance: Rina

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development’s social media platforms will be used to help spread the word about the disappearance of former newscaster Zalina Shaharah Azman, says its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

She said her ministry sympathised with the predicament of the television personality who had been reported missing since November last year.

“We know her as a newscaster, who doesn’t know her? I sympathise and pray that she can be found safely.

“I see that many non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and even Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi are also helping to find her,“ she told the media after the 2022 Wanita Bangkit Round Table Conference here today.

She also expressed hope that the victim’s family would not give up and persevere in finding the victim.

Yesterday, police said they believed that Zalina Shaharah, 58, is still in the country as there was no indication that she had gone overseas.

On Monday, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim in a statement said a police report was lodged by Zalina’s son, Mikhael Norman, 33, regarding the disappearance of his mother on Nov 29 last year. - Bernama