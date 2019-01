PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources intends to introduce a fully online system in processing various applications, particularly those involving money, to avoid corruption and malpractice.

Minister M. Kula Segaran said the move would ensure there would be no direct interaction between enforcement and regulatory agency officers under his ministry and the public, thus reducing the possibility of corrupt practices.

“I emphasise on zero corruption. This was a problem with the previous government. In this regard, we want to eliminate corruption,” he told reporters after his ministry’s New Year message here today. Also present was his deputy, Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

Kula Segaran also wanted the ministry’s staff to improve the quality of services by exploring new ideas through the implementation of latest technology such as blockchain for faster and more efficient services.

He also urged the staff to be more responsive and to adopt a sense of urgency in implementing each task.

“We must be quick to response to customers’ inquiries or complaints. If an application is rejected, please explain it promptly. Preferably, the feedback to be carried out via letter and e-mail within 48 hours,” he said.

In an another development, Kula Segaran said all relevant ministers would hold a meeting next month to discuss the Foreign Workers’ Management Independent Committee’s report before being tabled to the Cabinet.

The committee, led by former Court of Appeals Judge Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Yunus, has included more than 40 recommendations on various issues in the report.

The report is expected to set new frameworks on policies and management of foreign workers to increase efficiency and reduce bureaucratic red tapes.

In the meantime, Kula Segaran said his ministry was aiming at getting one million workers to join trade unions by 2020. — Bernama