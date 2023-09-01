Ministry, Sarawak govt collaboration towards unity in sports, youth community

KUCHING: The Youth and Sports Ministry will work with the Sarawak government to instill the values and concept of unity in the development of the sports industry and youth community, said its minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said that she would discuss the matter further with Sarawak Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in a meeting in Putrajaya scheduled for Jan 16.

“The concept of unity and multiculturalism that exists in Sarawak is very strong and the ministry wants to see how this idea can be applied in developing sports and youth in Malaysia.

“Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has shared ideas and the state government’s views on the concept. We will take his ideas to Putrajaya to discuss together,“ she said after paying a courtesy call on Abang Johari at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Yeoh said in the one-hour meeting, Abang Johari expressed his openness to work with the Federal government to realise the ideas.

In the meantime, Yeoh said to raise the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), she would spend time visiting Sabah or Sarawak once a month to examine the sports and youth aspects of the two states. - Bernama