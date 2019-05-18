Ministry satisfied with current price trend

KULIM: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry is satisfied with the current trend in the price of essential goods throughout the country, especially in view of the coming Aidilfitri celebration.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said although the ministry received complaints on price hikes every day, there were no cases of sharp increases.

“Thus far we have not received complaints of a sharp price hike, as the Festive Season Price Control Scheme (FSPCS) will commence on May 21 for 30 days.

“Before May 21, we have not received any report on unreasonable increases although we received complaints through the ministry’s complaints system every day,“ he told reporters after the presentation of 2019 Hari Raya aid, here today.

He said if there were complaints on an increase in the price of essential goods listed under FSPCS, the ministry would act promptly to safeguard the interests of consumers. - Bernama