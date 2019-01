KUALA LUMPUR: The secretary-general of a ministry was called up once again to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday to record his statement over an RM99.7 million government contract awarded to a local firm.

According to MACC sources, the 60-year-old man who carries the title ‘Datuk’, testified for six hours beginning at noon.

“Yesterday, we recorded his statement for two hours from 10am.

“The statement was recorded pertaining to the case involving a former government agency chairman who allegedly used his position to propose a company be directly appointed for the Digital Advertising Campaign project for the Chinese market from 2018 to 2020,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The source added the project was worth RM99.7 million and was financed using the ministry’s allocation.

Last Thursday, the former chairman of a government agency carrying the title ‘Datuk’ was remanded for four days to assist with investigations into alleged abuse of power involving government contracts worth over RM99 million. — Bernama