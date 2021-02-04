Ministry set to implement immunisation plan

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is prepared to implement the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan once the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrive in Malaysia on Feb 26.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said vaccine delivery test runs to the Belaga Health Clinic in Sarawak on Jan 29 and Bintulu Hospital on Jan 30 went smoothly without any problems, Bernama reported.

The test runs were to ensure the supply of vaccines from US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, in Puurs, Belgium could be kept at ultra-low temperatures throughout the journey to Malaysia.

“The test run is important and the input data logger, which monitors the delivery process, showed satisfactory results,” he told reporters after introducing an online teaching application on Covid-19 yesterday.

Adham said the vaccine storage for the first phase, equipped with facilities such as an ultra low temperature freezer, was to ensure that the vaccines are maintained at the correct temperature before being removed and distributed to vaccination sites.

On the Covid-19 educational application, Adham said the idea mooted by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia biochemist and global issue analyst Peter Chew was to create awareness on how to survive and protect oneself from being infected by the virus.

“It is important to give basic education to the community, especially those who live far from health facilities so that they will take heed of the new norm such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and avoid crowded places during an outbreak.”