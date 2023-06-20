Ministry: Shipping industry to aim for sustainable energy transition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) will focus on sustainable energy transition for the shipping industry as part of the effort to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, said its Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (pix).

He said the shipping sector is important for international trade as 80 to 90 per cent of global trade occurs through shipping and an estimated three per cent of the total global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“As an International Maritime Organisation (IMO) member state, our hope as a committed council member is to continue collaborating through a shared long-term mission to promote safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping for all nations,” Hasbi said in his opening speech, in conjunction with the Malaysia Maritime Week 2023 exhibition and conference, here today.

He also said that the main focus of the exhibition is to spotlight discussions on the global narrative of shipping’s energy transition, echoing the unwavering commitment of the IMO to protect and preserve the environment.

“Being one of the biggest yearly events in the Malaysian maritime industry, the exhibition this time will focus on being environmentally friendly such as (reducing) carbon emissions and transitioning to greener energy in the shipping industry,” the deputy minister said.

The three-day event is themed “International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) at 50-Our commitment goes on”.

The exhibition is open to the public and showcases 24 booths from local industry players and four international players such as Indonesia, South Korea, Japan and China in actively supporting a greener transition of the shipping sector. -Bernama