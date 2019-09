KUALA LUMPUR: The Deputy Federal Territories Minister called for members of former Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) workers association to share their experiences and expertise in a book.

Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh said the book could become a reference on the railway system to help the authorities of the current public transport industry, as well as for the younger generation to deepen their knowledge on the history of the development of Malaysian railways.

“Each and every one of you have retired after serving for so long and contributed to the development of the country. In your spare time, as a retiree, I would like to suggest those with expertise in a particular field to perhaps write a book.

“It doesn’t have to be a thick book, 20 to 30 pages would be sufficient with details on the railway technology, from the steam engine, diesel, electricity and future needs,” he said when officiating the association’s ninth Annual General Meeting at Memorial Tun Abdul Razak here today.

Meanwhile, the president of the association Lieutenant-Colonel (Rtd) Datuk Sarbini Tijan said he was willing to contribute expertise or experience in the aspect of urban public transport to those who required such information including the Ministry of Federal Territory.

The association has over 500 members with a wide range of expertise and skills including technical, operations, engineering, communications, information technology, assets or real estate, administration and services.

“Although our age is advancing, we still have a strong desire to help the country in developing high quality and successful public transport for the future,” he said. — Bernama