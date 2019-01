PUTRAJAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry backs the proposal by senior vice-chairman of the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF), Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye that vandals be subjected to fines and community service.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said she also mentioned the matter in a statement a few months ago, the important thing is vandals and littering offenders are meted out deterrent punishment so as not to repeat the offence.

“The ministry values public opinion in improving services and ensuring that efforts to create a sustainable community and generation is achieved, in order to develop a holistic community,“ she said in a statement today.

Lee reportedly suggested that the government impose community penalties on those who commit vandalism to cause shame and fear among the perpetrators.

Zuraida said at the Local Councils Empowerment Convention in December last year, emphasis was given to the enforcement of local authorities to ensure the sustainability of the community by enforcing strict and efficient laws. — Bernama