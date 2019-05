KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has seized RM5,701 worth of goods and issued compounds of RM4,200 during the first six days of the implementation of Festive Season Price Control Scheme (SKHMP) from May 21 to 26.

Its enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the compounds were imposed after a total of 15,647 inspections carried out nationwide.

“Following the operation, actions were taken against 32 traders for not displaying the pink price tags as well as five other businesses that failed to display price tags on the goods sold,“ he said in the Nine 11 programme produced by the Bernama News Channel here today.

Iskandar said apart from the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival on June 5 and 6, this year’s campaign also involved the Kaamatan Festival celebrated on May 30 and Gawai Day on June 1.

However, he said, for both festivals in East Malaysia, no action had been taken after a total of 1,461 inspections carried out during the Kaamatan Festival campaign and other 764 checks on the Gawai Day campaign.

Iskandar also called on traders to comply with the law by displaying price tags, selling controlled items not exceeding the prescribed prices and using the certified weighing instruments.

Consumers who wish to submit complaints can do so via the ministry’s portal at e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my or to contact call centre at 1800 886 800. — Bernama