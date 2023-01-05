Ministry targets 400 Orang Asli students to pursue tertiary studies this year

KUALA LIPIS: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has set a target to have at least 400 Orang Asli students continue their studies at public universities or private higher education institutions this year, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said through the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), the ministry planned to give RM1,000 to every student who manage to pursue their tertiary studies.

He said the target was set following the achievement of the previous target involving 300 Orang Asli students, adding that he believes the new target is achievable based on their potential and the government’s development programmes.

“I see great potential among the Orang Asli, we should not underestimate their existence in Malaysia. I have also authorised Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor to be the chairman of the Orang Asli Advancement and Development secretariat.

“... (this) is to help JAKOA in terms of development, programmes and projects as well as matters related to Orang Asli education including to provide them the opportunities to learn,“ he said at the Aidilfitri open house hosted by the Pahang Umno liaison committee at Laman Sejahtera Sungai Koyan here today.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail who is also Umno vice president, national and state Umno leaders were also present at the event attended by more than 10,000 guests from various walks of life.

Ahmad Zahid also gave his assurance that the government will continue to improve infrastructure in Orang Asli villages including water supply and electricity as well as housing through JAKOA and KKDW allocations.

“I do my best because I am the rural minister who takes care of villagers and never abandon the Malays, Orang Asli, Siamese or Chinese and Indians as long as they live in the rural areas.

“...the RM11.08 billion allocation given to KKDW will be best used to help develop the people,“ the Umno president said.

Ahmad Zahid also visited the Royal Pahang Weaving Centre at Pos Betau here, which has four weavers from the Orang Asli women who received training at the Tengku Ampuan Besar Meriam Royal Pahang Weaving Skills Institute in Pekan and the Orang Asli Patient Transit building, established to accommodate Orang Asli patients and their family members. - Bernama