Ministry tells employers to apply for certificate of accommodation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry has told employers and centralised accommodation providers who have not yet applied for a certificate of accommodation to do so immediately to avoid legal action being taken against them.

The ministry, in a statement today, said the enforcement is under the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

“The Human Resources Ministry has stressed that it is among the proactive actions taken by the government to ensure Act 446 or any act is enforced comprehensively and continuously.

“It follows an enforcement and monitoring operation at a factory in Kajang, Selangor with the participation of the minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan,“ the statement said.

The operation showed that the factory owner had failed to provide conducive accommodation for workers because it used a container concept and housed 759 foreign workers behind the factory premises, subjecting them to cramped conditions, poor ventilation and dirty environment.

The Hulu Langat District Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance task force also participated in the operation.

The statement said the Selangor Manpower Department is expected to open eight investigation papers covering various offences under Act 446.

The offences include the failure of the employer to obtain a certificate of accommodation from the Director General of the Peninsular Malaysia Department of Labour and the provision of facilities that do not meet the set standards. -Bernama