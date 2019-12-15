Ministry to come down hard on bridge contractor, after collapse of girder beams: Baru

KUCHING: The Ministry of Works will take necessary action against the party responsible for the collapse of the girder beams of a bridge of the Pujut Link component of the 11th Work Package Contract (WPC) of the Pan Borneo Highway project, says its minister Baru Bian.

“I take this very seriously and, as I have said, if there is any negligence on the part of the company (responsible), we will take the necessary actions,” said Baru.

It was reported on Friday that the girder beams collapsed around 2.20pm and two workers were rushed to the Miri Hospital for emergency treatment.

Baru said a stop-order was issued to stop all work activities at the site and safety officers are already on the ground to secure the site.

“I take this very, very seriously and I also would like to assure that I have instructed a thorough investigation be get it out on the cause of this matter and we will see what is the outcome of this investigation and necessary actions will be taken by the ministry,” said Baru during a Christmas and New Year celebration at Sarawak Society for the Blind, Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here yesterday.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of a company to uphold international standards of safety at all construction sites, particularly that on the safety of workers.

Baru said he has been informed that the two injured workers have since returned home and their conditions are stable.

“I am very glad to know that and I pray that they would have a speedy recovery,” he said on the two who were said to suffer from slight injuries.

“Of course, if you look at the whole thing collapse and definitely that will cause some delay. It would take time for them to amend, to put right what had happened,” the minister added.

He requested the media not to speculate on the cause of the incident and wait for the official investigation to be completed. — TheBorneoPost