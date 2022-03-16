Ministry to implement TAHFIZ-TVET training model nationwide: Awang

SHAH ALAM: The Human Resource Ministry has targeted that all private and public tahfiz centres in Malaysia will be equipped with the TAHFIZ-Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) training model to create a career path for the country’s tahfiz students.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said the TAHFIZ-TVET training model launched today aimed at increasing tahfiz students’ marketability in various TVET fields as well as producing skilled workers.

Awang said the National Skills Development Council (MPKK) has set up a working committee for TAHFIZ-TVET development that would help and advise tahfiz institutions to empower their curriculum, teaching and learning materials as well as its personnel and certification through the Malaysian Skills Certification System.

“This committee will also identify the demand for TVET programmes in tahfiz institutions based on current needs and advise them on suitable programmes. It is also to strengthen and empower TVET involving the country’s tahfiz institutions.

“We (public and private tahfiz schools) are scattered. There are many tahfiz centres with the TVET stream in the country but there is no formal management. Now we are working towards formalising all tahfiz centres in the country,” he added.

He said this to reporters during a media conference after the launching ceremony of Malaysia TAHFIZ-TVET, a cooperation between the ministry’s Department of Skills Development and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

Also present was JAKIM deputy director-general (Policy) Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff.

Meanwhile, Hakimah said to date there were 1,177 private tahfiz centres registered with state religious authorities of which 100 centres had implemented TAHFIZ-TVET.

In another development, Awang said the ministry was in the process of obtaining a single TVET rating between levels six and eight to ensure sustainable education for TVET students.

“To date, we have obtained level five of the certification (equivalent to Advanced Diploma in Skills) and if possible we want to get level six (equivalent to Bachelor’s degree) for the TAHFIZ-TVET programme,” he said adding that the move aimed at making TVET an early choice for parents looking to provide formal education for their children. - Bernama