Ministry to launch VM2020 at year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry will launch the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VM2020) at the end of this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (pix) said the soft launch of the VM2020 would be held in each state beginning January 2020.

He said various efforts would be constantly made to further strengthen the VM2020 campaign with the cooperation of all parties including the media, international bloggers and MPs.

“The soft launch with the cooperation of each state is to increase the publicity of VM2020, and we will also host a reception at selected airports and national entrances to welcome tourists on the first day of VM2020.

“We will also host familiarisation programmes with international media, bloggers and influencers as well as travel agencies. A special briefing session on the implementation of the VM2020 campaign will be held on Nov 19,“ he said when replying to Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) during Question Time.

Muhammad Bakhtiar said the campaign would focus on promoting the country’s racial unity and cultural diversity.

In conjunction with VM2020, he said the ministry, in collaboration with the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), had secured 38 international business events next year.

“Through this collaboration to promote VM2020, we will be able to witness the participation of 49,699 international and local delegates, and will generate an estimated RM590 million in economic impact. — Bernama