Ministry to meet traders over enlarged list of controlled goods

JURU: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry will meet with various stakeholders to discuss the proposal to enlarge the list of controlled and scheduled controlled goods and services.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix), said having a bigger basket of goods and services could help to rein in the rising cost of living cost.

The meeting with suppliers, wholesalers and services providers would be held after Hari Raya, Saifuddin said after breaking with the media here last night.

Currently, there are about 27 goods and services listed under the controlled and scheduled controlled price under the ministry.

He said his ministry, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Department of Statistics, Armed Forces, and the Royal Customs and Excise Department have come together to conduct a comprehensive study on 10 consumer goods and services.

“We are doing a costs analysis from the importers to wholesalers to distributors and retailers on every facet to determine if there is profiteering,” he said.

Pending completion of the study, Saifuddin said one importer had marked up a particular item by 133% and a notice was sent to its offices.

“We intend to question the importer on why the price was marked up so high,” he said.

A total of 27 items have also been listed as controlled under the festive periods, of which the enforcement authorities inspected 28,242 business premises before the Hari Raya occasion, said Saifuddin.

Only two cases of profiteering were detected and 110 operators were summoned for not having proper labelling on the items sold.

“It showed that our traders are not increasing prices indiscriminately during festive occasions,” said Saifuddin.