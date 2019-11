KAJANG: The Transport Ministry is reviewing its existing regulations on express bus rates in order to help bus operators compete in a clean and fair manner.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said he acknowledged it was a challenge for bus operators to work at rates that were set by the government.

“But at the same time we will give room to the public to enjoy affordable and cheap fares and to create a win-win situation.

“Details will be announced later, once we finalise our changes to the regulations,“ he said in his speech at the launch of Terus Maju Service Bus in Bandar Teknologi Kajang in Semenyih, near here.

He added the ministry was also looking to make amendments to regulations governing the tour bus industry.

“We know that the tour bus industry is very important for our economy, especially since next year is Visit Malaysia 2020, where we are expecting 30 million tourists to come to Malaysia,“ he said.

However, Loke noted bus operators and manufacturers must make passenger safety a priority that is aligned with the National Transport Policy 2019-2030.

He said the vision of the policy is anchored on the principle of sustainable transport, which aims to enhance road safety levels with the use of high technology.

“For example, the new Terus Maju Services (TMS) chassis provides safe driving features, strong horsepower, anti-lock braking system and full air suspension system.

“All these technological features adopt the same approach to ensure customer sanctification,“ he added.

Loke said that safety was very important in the bus industry and a factor the government places a lot of emphasis on.

“We want to promote more usage of public transport particularly buses and there are a lot of Malaysians who depend on buses to commute from one place to another.”