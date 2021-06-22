Ministry to revoke permit of funeral agencies violating SOP

PUTRAJAYA: The National Unity Ministry will revoke the operation permit of non-Muslim funeral service agencies that are found to have violated the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the total lockdown.

In a statement, the ministry said the SOP for the management of non-Muslims funerals stipulates that no procession activities or feast were allowed during the ceremony.

Only five family members are allowed for the preparation of the body and releasing of the ashes, while not more than 10 family members are allowed to attend the funeral ceremony at home, burial site and crematorium.

Previously, a video clip of a funeral procession in Taman Samudera, Kedah went viral on social media, while 11 men were detained to assist the investigation into a group of individuals for allegedly violating the SOP by attending a funeral procession in Jalan Siram, Penang.

The ministry said it regretted the two incidents as they posed the risk of spreading Covid-19 in the community.

In the same statement, National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique reminded all quarters to always adhere to the SOP stipulated by the National Security Council to ensure that funeral ceremonies could be held during the total lockdown period. — Bernama