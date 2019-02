KANGAR: The Rural Development Ministry will use drone technology or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to monitor its development projects nationwide, said its minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix).

According to her, the ministry would fully use drones in its project areas this year as the technology could provide more accurate information.

“For a start, the ministry plans to use drones in the 28 poorest districts earmarked for socio-economic development projects nationwide,” she told the media after observing the drone technology of Haas Solutions Sdn Bhd here today.

Rina said the use of drones was in line with the fourth industrial revolution, besides it being able to cover a wide area as well as being useful for conducting studies on the implementation of infrastructures.

Meanwhile, Haas Solutions Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Prof Dr Hazry Desa said the company, which was set up with UniMAP to create the drones, also provided drone repair services to the public.

He said they would also cooperate with the ministry to widen the use of drone technology. — Bernama