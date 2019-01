TANAH RATA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the Cameron Highlands District Council (MDCH) to upgrade the highland areas by implementing sustainable development projects.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin said the development must be balanced so that the environmental sustainability in Cameron Highlands was maintained without much changes to the existing forest.

“Efforts must be looked at comprehensively with developed technology, probably have to learn from other developed nations such as Hong Kong which has developments on highland areas.

“KPKT is willing to develop Cameron Highlands, in terms of contributing ideas and allocations. Development with the environment has to blend, we can squeeze development here but must identify the land structure and so on,” she told reporters after visiting the project site for the food court near the Time Tunnel Museum, here yesterday. — Bernama