Minor derailment incident near UKM station, train services delayed

KUALA LUMPUR: A commuter train carrying 70 passengers was involved in a minor derailment incident near the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Station yesterday afternoon.

Keratapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) in a statement said the incident at KM421.168 along the tracks resulted in delays to train services between the Batu Caves and Sungai Gadut stations in both directions

KTMB chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha said, however, there were no casualties reported in the incident involving its staff or members of the public.

He said the wheels of the last coach and the last-second coach of the train had deviated from the tracks, causing the Komuter and electric train service (ETS) routes to be blocked.

"The KTM Komuter service and ETS service from Gemas to Padang Besar which pass through the (affected) route will experience delays due to the incident," he said.

According to the statement, the Komuter service from Sungai Gadut/Pulau Sebang will end at Bangi Station, while trains from Batu Caves Station will stop at the Kajang Station.

Meanwhile, the ETS train service will end at the Batang Benar Station and passengers will be transferred by bus to the KL Sentral Station.

For KTM Komuter users, KTMB said it had provided intermediary bus services to ferry passengers between the Kajang and Bangi stations to continue the journey to their respective destinations.

“KTMB is also actively working to move the railway carriages to a safer location, and an investigation will be carried out to identify the cause of the incident,” the statement said.

Members of the public may contact the KTMB Call Center at 03-22671200 or browse any of KTMB's social media channels for more information.- Bernama