Minor landslides still detected at MACA: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Minor collapses have been detected in the area affected by a landslide at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) at Persiaran Tunku Syed Sirajuddin, Bukit Tunku here last night.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said there were several collapses last night believed to have started at 10 pm with some soil movement on the fence area of the adjacent Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM).

He said operations are still continuing today with the help of several technical teams, namely the Department of Mineral and Geoscience, the Slope Engineering Branch of the Public Works Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“There are still collapses and soil erosion at the site, simply covering with canvas may not be able to reduce the risk of danger.

“We are thinking about installing iron piling to prevent the nearby buildings, namely the IIM and MACA, from being further affected,“ he told reporters here.

Beh said the police believe that one of the factors causing the landslide was stagnant water.

“A meeting will be held with the technical team for the process of installing iron piling in the area at 3 pm at the Sentul police headquarters,” he said, adding that a press conference would be held after the meeting at 5.30 pm.

Forty-five people were evacuated following the incident which occurred yesterday at about 1.30 pm that affected the main entrance to the building. - Bernama