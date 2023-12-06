Minor projects under JKR to be transferred to other depts, district office

PUTRAJAYA: Minor infrastructure projects such as repairs of dilapidated schools currently under the Public Works Department’s (JKR) supervision will be transferred to other departments or the district office, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I have discussed with Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, that projects on repairs to dilapidated schools, clinics and toilets should no longer burden JKR, which has a huge responsibility.

“Transfer these jobs to other departments or the district office,” he said in his speech at the June assembly for staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

JKR is responsible for implementing development projects and maintaining infrastructure, such as roads, buildings, airports, ports and jetties, for various ministries, departments, statutory bodies and state governments.

JKR is also tasked with supervising minor infrastructure and public amenity projects involving cleaning of drains, tarring of roads and repairs of federal projects.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said although major infrastructure projects involving highways and flood mitigation are important, the people also expect issues concerning school toilets, drains outside their houses and mosque fencing to be resolved.

“This includes extending assistance like STR (Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah), E-Kasih and the like; that is why I have directed that it be speeded up,” he said, adding that he plans to meet with district officers next week regarding the implementation of minor infrastructure projects.

Anwar also wants all projects for the people which have been decided and announced to be implemented fast.

He said he had conveyed this matter to the Cabinet, the Finance Ministry and the Chief Secretary to the Government.

The prime minister also reminded all heads of department to monitor the progress of projects announced by the government.

“My request is that this week all departments look at what has been approved, what has been implemented or not implemented, whether allocations have reached them and what has been assigned to other ministries,” he added. -Bernama