MIPFM: Review electricity tariffs for strata residences in upcoming Budget 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Property and Facility Managers (MIPFM) is hoping that the government will review the electricity tariff for strata residences, particularly service apartments which are purely for residential use.

In its Budget 2024 wishlist, it also hoped that there would be a reduction of tax on solar panels for residential use (for both landed and strata properties).

This is to make investments in solar panels for property owners more attractive, in line with the government's comprehensive proposal on strata housing in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) 2021-2025 which is aimed at ‘Improving Strata Housing Management’ across the nation.

“Strata management plays a vital role in promoting the well-being of residents, enhancing the sustainability of communities and increasing property values.

“We also hope to see a reduction in residential assessment rates for the landed property owners who undertake sustainability activities or green building measures,“ it said in a statement.

The activities or measures include creating composts, rainwater harvesting, electricity generation from solar panels and reducing energy consumption using smart home sensors and energy rated electrical appliances.

Besides, the MIPFM also wished that the government grant for repainting of public strata housing properties would be revived and would announce an additional budget for Tabung Penyelenggaraan Perumahan Malaysia (TPPM) to cover the assessment rate and fire insurance.

MIPFM is a professional institute for property and facility managers with 1,000 members. -Bernama