KUALA LUMPUR: The air quality in Miri, Sarawak continues to be at hazardous level with the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading exceeding 300 as at 10pm tonight.

According to the data issued by the Department of Environment (DOE), API readings of 358 and 205 were respectively recorded at the air monitoring stations at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Baram 2 and the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) in Miri.

Today, air quality observations at SK Kuala Baram 2 began in the hazardous category at 10am this morning with an API reading of 302 while at Miri ILP, the reading was at very unhealthy level at between 201 to 300 from 9am to 5pm before entering the hazardous level at 6pm with an API reading of 302.

Sibu and Sri Aman, also in Sarawak, recorded unhealthy air quality readings of 154 and 132 respectively tonight while the majority of other locations throughout the country recorded moderate API.

API reading of 0-50 shows healthy air quality, 51- 100 (moderate), 101-200 (unhealthy), 201- 300 (very unhealthy) and hazardous when the reading exceeds 300. — Bernama