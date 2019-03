MIRI: The police have detained 13 suspects in a two-day anti drugs operation in the city of Miri and seized syabu and heroin worth RM15,364.60.

State Narcotics CID chief Supt Sahar Abdul Latif said two vehicles and a Rolex wrist watch all worth RM49,000 were also seized in the operation, from March 11 to 12.

‘’All those detained were local males, aged from 32 to 50 years, and 12 were found positive on drugs,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said four men, all unemployed, three testing positive on drugs, were detained with 18.98gs of syabu worth RM2,847 in the first raid on a house in Jalan Padang Kerbau on Monday at 1pm.

‘’They were believed to have started distributing drugs since early last year. They were remanded for three days and the case is being investigated under Section 39a(1) and 15(1)(a) of he Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

In the second raid, on the same day, seven unemployed were detained outside a house at 1.30pm and all were positive on drugs.

Sahar said two men from Perak and Selangor were nabbed in different places in the third operation yesterday (March 12) with drugs (worth RM12,517.60) and various items were seized worth RM49,000.

‘’Both were positive on drugs, had records pertaining to drugs and suspected of pushing drugs since early last year. The case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence,’’ he added. — Bernama