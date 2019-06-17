Miri police solve snatch–theft case within hours

MIRI: The Miri police have solved a snatch–theft case involving a woman within hours yesterday with the arrest of a local male suspect.

Miri District Police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the suspect, an unemployed 41–year–old, was arrested in a budget hotel room at 12.30pm after snatching an Indonesian woman’s phone about three and half hours earlier.

“The incident occurred at 9am when the victim had her smartphone worth RM800 snatched by a man in front of a shop near the Mega Hotel here,“ he said in a statement last night.

Lim said the victim sought help from another man who sent a message to the victim’s handphone that was still with the suspect, and the suspect agreed to surrender the victim’s cellphone after he was told the incident had been recorded on a closed–circuit television camera (CCTV).

“The suspect told the man (that sent the message) that the mobile phone was at the budget hotel room, and at 12.30pm a team from the Miri Criminal Investigation Department conducted a raid and arrested the suspect,“ he said, adding that the case was investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery. — Bernama