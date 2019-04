MIRI: The Fire and Rescue Department today called on the public here to reduce outdoor activities as the city of Miri is expected to be hazy due to the 70-hectare plantation and peat fire in Kuala Baram.

Miri Fire and Rescue Station chief Law Poh Kiong said although they had identified the source of the fire to be an oil palm plantation, efforts to put out the blaze were hampered as there was no water source or proper route.

“We will start our efforts at 3pm tomorrow using the water bombing method from a helicopter to control as well as put out the blaze,“ he said today, adding that the fire was believed have been caused by open burning.

“Members of the public are also advised to drink lots of water, stay indoors always and to wear face masks if they have to go out,“ he added. — Bernama