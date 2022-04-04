Miri tourism industry players get financial aid from Motac

MIRI: A total of 16 tourism industry players severely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak is the latest batch to receive financial aid from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to enable them to resume their activities with the reopening of the country’s borders.

The assistance, which was presented by Motac minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri during a road tour to promote grants provided under the tourism recovery plan today, was channelled to five tour guides, five tour operating business and travel agency business (TOBTAB) operators, a Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) company and five homestay operators.

She said the ministry hoped that such initiatives could help the tourism, arts and culture industry players to revitalise the economy post-Covid-19.

According to her, it was the 14th road tour session hosted by Motac to explain the application guidelines for the Tourism, Arts and Culture Matching Grant to industry players involving grants for the tourism sector and culture sector amounting to RM50 million. — Bernama