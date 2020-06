KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has suggested several measures should be taken by road users to avoid accidents following the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) from June 10 to Aug 31, which allows interstate travels.

Its director-general Dr. Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim said Miros is anticipating the number of road accidents to rise due to the sudden increase in traffic volume as people are travelling to their hometowns in conjunction with Syawal.

“As such, Miros suggests that drivers should get enough rest before travelling long distance. Driving at night is not encouraged as our bodies are not trained to drive at that time and drivers may feel drowsy and fall asleep while at the wheel.

“These micro sleep symptoms often contribute to road accidents,” he said in a statement here today.

Khairil Anwar cautioned against rushing drivers caught in traffic congestion.

“Therefore, all road users are advised to be patient and drive prudently to avoid stress while on the road,” he said.

Khairil Anwar also advised bikers to wear appropriate clothing such as bright reflective vests to increase their visibility.

According to an Miros analysis on the road accidents data throughout the three phases of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the number of fatalities in road accidents fell to an average of five cases compared to 17 cases previously.

Motorcyclists comprised 73% of the total fatal accident cases and 95% of the accidents occurred on federal, city, and rural roads.