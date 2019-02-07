Miros’ proposal on designated motorcycle lanes for all roads

PUTRAJAYA: Providing designated motorcycle lanes on all roads is likely to reduce the risk of accidents involving the vehicle, especially those with small capacity engines, according to Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) chairman Datuk Suret Singh.

“If there is a special lane on all roads for motorcyclists, it will have a positive impact, but there needs to be effective enforcement to prevent other vehicles from using the same lane” he told Bernama here today.

Currently, there are some highways in the country that have designated motorcycle lanes but Suret said that the proposal from Miros was for all roads to have designated motorcycle lanes.

Suret, who was appointed as the new Miros chairman on Feb 5, had earlier called on Transport Ministry secretary-general, Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman.

He said the proposal for the special motorcycle lanes was under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Works and depended on the ministry’s budget.

Therefore, he said Miros would discuss further with the Transport Ministry and the Works Ministry on the matter.

Suret added that Miros would also hold talks with the Road Transport Department and the Royal Malaysia Police for enforcement to be strengthened on roads.

“Close collaboration with all relevant parties is very much needed in ensuring the roads in the country are safe and convenient for its users,“ he said.

Suret said that his meeting with Mohd Khairul Adib also touched on safety issues as many deaths were recorded as a result of road accidents.

He was of the view that on the question of road safety, the delivery method of imparting messages and advice should be clear and appropriate. This was because government’s efforts in strengthening road safety were in the interests of the people.

“We want to save the lives of the public so it should involve the support of all parties through whatever efforts in creating roads that are safe,“ he added. — Bernama