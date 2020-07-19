Miros talks with food delivery operators timely: Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: The plan by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) to hold discussions with food delivery operators regarding a spike in accidents involving their riders is right and timely, according to Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix).

He said this had to be done as the delivery companies were responsible for ensuring their riders complied with road safety rules.

“We welcome every effort by Miros to tackle the high number of road accidents involving food delivery riders. This is very timely so that they do not recur,” he told Bernama after chairing the annual general meeting (AGM) of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), here today.

He said this when commenting on Miros’ concern over the high number of accidents involving food delivery riders during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

An online news portal had reported that based on statistics compiled by Bukit Aman’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, a total of 150 accidents involving GrabFood and Foodpanda riders occurred in the three months after the MCO was imposed on March 18.

Lee said the number could be reduced if the riders were more aware of road safety.

“When an accident happens, there are many reasons. One of them is their wrong attitude. So, it is important for riders to change their attitude. If they can do that, we are confident the rate of road accidents can be reduced,” he explained.

Meanwhile, at today’s AGM, the Alliance for Safe Community decided to form two special committees to outline road and water safety strategies next month.

“The members will comprise experts in the two areas and the main objective is to conduct in-depth discussions on various aspects of road and water safety,” he added. - Bernama