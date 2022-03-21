Miros to present proposal to lower speed limit in city centre next month

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to lower the speed limit of vehicles from 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) to 30 km/h in several areas in the city centre will be presented to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) next month.

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) was still working on the details of the proposal.

“Data collection and analysis will be carried out and if it is agreed then it will be implemented in September this year. The areas involved in this MIROS study are areas with speed limits of 60km/h and 40km/h.

“Meanwhile roads that have been gazetted with 70km/h and 80km/h speed limits are not included in the study,” he said during the question and answer session at Dewan Negara here today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya who wanted to know DBKL’s position on MIROS’ proposal to lower the speed limit in selected areas following in the footsteps of the City of Paris that gazetted the speed limit in August last year.

Jalaluddin said DBKL was also of the view that lowering the speed limit was a good move as it would improve safety for other road users such as cyclists and pedestrians. — Bernama