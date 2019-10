KUALA LUMPUR: Nine companies have been blacklisted after a compliance audit was conducted, for alleged offences related to misappropriation of vehicle import licence (AP), for the period 2017 to 2018, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking (pix).

He said the compliance audit covered the entire import process until the vehicle was sold and registered, in addition to ensuring that Open APs holding companies complied with the existing guidelines.

“The ministry has been conducting regular compliance audits since 2009 to ensure that AP abuse is resolved,” he said.

He said this in a written reply to a question from Pang Hok Liong (PH-Labis) who wanted to know whether a forensic audit was required to be carried out on all existing AP recipients, to ensure that no leakage and corruption elements occurred in the awarding of contracts and the distribution of APs.

The answer was displayed on Parliament’s website tonight.

Darell said under the New AP Open Policy which began on Jan 1, to improve management and ensure a more transparent distribution of APs, several improvements have been implemented among them the basic AP allocation based on the company’s paid-up capital and any additional applications to be considered based on the company’s sales performance.

“In addition, for new applications to become open AP companies, the cars and motorcycles have to be evaluated and audited by a qualified external auditor appointed by the ministry,“ he said. — Bernama