“Misi Jual Beras RM1” programme gets overwhelming response

SUNGAI PETANI: People thronged the Sultan Abdul Halim Mosque Multipurpose Hall here to purchase a 5-kg bag of rice for only RM1 during the “Misi Jual Beras RM1” programme organised by Yayasan Misi Rakyat today.

A total of 1,000 bags of rice were sold in just half an hour after the programme, which was held to help ease the burden of the asnaf group (eligible tithe recipients) and Sungai Petani residents, began at 9 am.

Yayasan Misi Rakyat founder Nur Ahmad Faiz Mohd Azmi said today’s programme received an overwhelming response, with people queuing at the hall compound as early as 6.45 am.

“Everything went as planned, and we hope that this programme will help those who are struggling to make ends meet by offering rice for only RM1 per packet.

“All they have to do is show us coupons, and we will distribute the rice to them regardless of their background,” he told reporters here today.

For the record, Kedah is the second destination of the “Misi Jual Beras RM1” programme, the first of which was held in Perak on Sunday.

Nur Ahmad Faiz said that Misi Rakyat planned to expand the programme to Perlis, Penang and Langkawi in the future in order to help more people.

Meanwhile, housewife Roslina Husin, 40, from Taman Ria Jaya here said the programme was very helpful for people who were having a hard time with the rising cost of living.

“Even though they only allowed us to buy a bag of rice each, we are very thankful because it will last us a few days. We can’t get this price anywhere else.

“Thank you for this opportunity; this kind of programme can help reduce our burden,” she said.

Ghazali Othman, 71, from Batu Dua, hoped that the programme would continue to be held in the future so that more people would benefit from it. -Bernama