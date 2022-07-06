Missapporiated subsidised diesel activity busted in Lukut

NILAI: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) arrested four men and seized subsidised diesel worth RM21,930 suspected of being misappropriated at an illegal store in Taman Perindustrian Perdana, Lukut, Port Dickson, two days ago.

Kuala Lumpur KPDNHEP director Ariffin Samsudin (pix) said a total of 10,200 liters of diesel were seized apart from two tanker lorries, a bonded truck, a pump unit and three fuel hose units with the total seizure estimated at RM123,000.

He said initial investigations found that a lorry was making subsidised diesel purchases at petrol stations around Kuala Lumpur in large quantities for each transaction.

“The lorry made purchases around Cheras, Sungai Besi and a rest area on a highway before making deliveries to illegal stores operating in Lukut, Port Dickson.

Following the raid, four men, including a store owner aged between 30 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the transaction of controlled goods without a valid license.

He reminded all parties not to violate the law and take advantage of the subsidy given by the government, adding that complaints can be channeled via https://eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my and through WhatsApp at 019 -279 4317. — Bernama