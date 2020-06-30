Missing 7-year-old boy found at father’s home (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A seven-year-old boy who went missing from his grandfather’s home in Setapak on Saturday was found safe with his father earlier tonight.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said police had gone to look for the child, Hay Yi Jack, at 7pm at his father’s flats unit at the Desa Rejang Flats, also in Setapak, before finding the boy at the premises, safe and unharmed.

He said the child’s father was interviewed and police learnt that Hay had left his grandfather’s flats for his father’s flats on Saturday as he missed the latter whom he had not seen for a long time.

Rajab said after recording their statements, both the father and grandfather of the child agreed to care for Hay together.

Hay who lives with his aged grandfather at the Air Panas flats, Setapak here, was last seen at 4.30pm on Saturday.

It is learnt that the older man only lodged a police report yesterday and investigators learnt that Hay was placed in his custody after the child’s parents went separate ways.

Details of the boy was also placed under the National Urgent Response Alert (NurAlert) yesterday.