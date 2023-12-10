Missing angler in Bagan Datuk found drowned

IPOH: A fisherman who was reported missing after a boat with three people on board capsized in Kampung Pasang Api, Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk early this morning, was found drowned at 5.20pm yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the body of Amir Hamzah Shaari, 55, was found about 400 metres from where the boat carrying the victim and two other fishermen had sunk.

“The search and rescue operation was conducted using a boat with the dog unit (K9) along a stretch of the river from Kampung Pasang Api to Beting Beras Basah. The search continued in the evening for three kilometres towards the estuary and five kilometres towards Teluk Intan.

“The remains of the victim have been handed over to the police,” he said in a statement today, adding that the other two fishermen were rescued by members of the public. - Bernama