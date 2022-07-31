Missing boy found drowned in Plentong River

JOHOR BAHRU: A nine-year-old boy reported missing in Taman Plentong, Masai on Friday, was found dead and believed to have drowned in Plentong River, here, this morning.

Seri Alam district police chief, Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said they received information on the discovery of a child’s body from a local 39-year-old man at the river at about 11.30am.

“We received a report on the missing child at 6.49 pm yesterday from a local 40-year-old woman who said her son had left the house at about 3pm on Friday and did not return by 9 pm, the same day,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said the child’s body had been sent to the Forensic Department of Sultan Ismail Hospital for an autopsy.

He said the child was confirmed to be the woman’s son who was reported missing.

The case has been classified as sudden death. - Bernama