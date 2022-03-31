Missing child who boarded bus after school found safe

KUALA LUMPUR: Preliminary police investigations into the case of Sofia Raniya, who was missing and found safe last night, discovered that the eight-year-old had mistakenly boarded the bus when returning from school yesterday afternoon.

Following that, the police ruled out the possibility of kidnapping in the case and so far the police have not received any reports of kidnapping involving the child.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said based on the statement of security guards at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Midah 1, Cheras, the child was said to have followed her friends on the bus.

“The child was found at a security guardhouse in a condominium in Cheras,“ he told reporters after officiating the Blood Donation Campaign in conjunction with the 215th Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Day Commemoration at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Azmi said the police took the matter seriously and hoped that there would be initiatives by the parties involved to ensure that such incidents did not recur, including putting special signs on school vans to ensure that students were not confused.

“There may be confusion, especially for children who may be on the bus for the first time. So maybe because of this mistake, things like yesterday happened to the child,” he said.

Yesterday, the incident involving Sofia Raniya, a student of Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Midah 1, Cheras who went missing after her mother did not find the child at school to fetch her went viral on social media. - Bernama