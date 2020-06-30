Missing dog found unharmed, returned to owner

PETALING JAYA: A three-year-old female Shih Tzu dog that was snatched from its owner by two men at Sunway Mentari here on Sunday morning was found unharmed on Monday.

The dog, whose name is Cotton, was reunited with its owner at about 9.30pm on Monday.

Risa Tung, 39, who had reported the loss of her dog with the police and in the social media told theSun today that her mother received a phone call from a man who said he found Cotton outside his house in Subang Jaya on Sunday evening.

She said the man sent her dog over to her house.

In a Facebook posting, Tung thanked all wellwishers, Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal and his personnel for their concern and support shown over the case.

Nik Ezanee told theSun that although the dog was found and reunited with its owner, police will continue to investigate the case.

“It is a happy ending for the dog owner but the culprits who snatched the dog are still out there and efforts to trace them are ongoing by police. The crooks better stay out of Petaling Jaya or we will get them sooner or later.” he said.

On Sunday while routinely walking the dog at about 7.40am on Jalan PJS 8/4 in Sunway Mentari here, Tung’s 58-year-old woman lost the Shih Tzu to two men who arrived in a heavily-tinted red car.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over next to the dog before snatching it and escaping the scene.