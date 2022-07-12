Missing elderly man found dead in Kuala Pilah

SEREMBAN: An elderly man who was reported missing two weeks ago was found dead in an undergrowth area in Kampung Jumbang, Seri Menanti, Kuala Pilah near here yesterday.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said the body of Abu Zahrin A. Hassan, 67, was found fully clothed by an orchard owner in the area at around 2.30 pm, adding that no signs of foul play were found.

His identity was confirmed by his close relatives the same day, he told Bernama yesterday.

The victim was reported missing by his sister Norliza A Hassan, 53, the morning after he left his house in Kampung Sikai, Gunung Pasir, Seri Menanti near here.

Norliza said she and her family accepted her brother’s passing and thanked everyone, including villagers, the police and fire and rescue department personnel who helped to look for him.

“Alhamdulillah, my prayers have been answered although he was found dead. He is still at the hospital pending the completion of the autopsy. Insya-Allah he will be buried at the Kampung Sikai cemetery,” she said. - Bernama